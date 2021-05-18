SanDisk iXpand Mini 64GB USB 3.0 Lightning Flash Drive for $33

That's a low by a buck but most stores charge more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- USB 3.0
- transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDDDC2-256G-G46
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. (It's a $9 value.) Shop Now at Micro Center
Save $13 by applying coupon code "DRPDQ6BU", making this the lowest price we've seen by a buck (in any color). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hopins via Amazon.
- USB 3.0
- USB-C adapter
- Lightning connector
- up to 25MB/s read speed and 15MB/s write speed
- works with Coodisk app
- Model: DXZ-FEN128
Over 1,000 items are discounted, making it easy to hit the $30 threshold to get the extra 20% off (automatically, in-cart). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc II Shoes for $28.79 in-cart (low by $41).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speed up to 130Mbs
- includes secure access software
- Model: SDCZ430-064G-G46
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s
- Model: SDSQUAR-200G-GN6MA
That's $80 off and the best price we've seen for this card. It includes a lifetime warranty, something that less expensive (and not officially licensed) cards typically don't. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
Sign In or Register