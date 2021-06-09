SanDisk at B&H Photo Video: Up to 68% off

Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shot speeds up to 90MB/s, transfer speeds up to 170MB/s
- Model: SDSDXXY-128G-GN4IN
- UPC: 619659170325
That's $80 off and the best price we've seen for this card. It includes a lifetime warranty, something that less expensive (and not officially licensed) cards typically don't. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Clear Colors via Amazon.
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up tp 90MB/s
- Model: MB-MC512GA
That's a low by $55 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
It's $60 under list and at Amazon's all-time lowest price.
Update: It's now $84.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
It's $5 under our mention from August, the lowest price we could find today by $10, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 6.
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
Sign In or Register