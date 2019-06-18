New
Today only, Best Buy takes up to 62% off a selection of SanDisk and WD SSDs, hard drives, flash drives and memory cards. (SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD pictured.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. With prices starting from $9.99, save on up to 16 items. Shop Now
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
SanDisk 400GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 microSDXC Card
$46
free shipping
Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the SanDisk 400GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $57.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $46.39. With free shipping. that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $12.) Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
SanDisk 128GB Ultra micro SD Card
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter
$100 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 60MB/s
- Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
Best Buy · 6 days ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$31 $100
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $30.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Buy Now
Features
- 20-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- auxiliary input
- Model: NS-CSPBTWP1
Best Buy · 6 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
