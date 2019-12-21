Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
SanDisk Ultra 256GB UHS-I Class 10 Micro SD Card
$26 $39
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by SG2D USA via eBay.
Features
  • Transfer speeds up to 100MB/s
  • Model: SDSQUAR-256G-GN6MA
1 comment
UtahGuy
the last one I bought from these guys was fake, be aware!
1 hr 4 min ago