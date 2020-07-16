New
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $14.49 (58% off, best price we've seen by $11)
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB Class 10 UHS-I/U3 SDXC Card for $23.49 (29% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $63.99 (68% off)
- SanDisk 2TB USB-C Portable External SSD for $239.99 (40% off)
Ends Today
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Western Digital & SanDisk at Amazon
Save on a range of memory card, flash drives, and hard drives. Shop Now at Amazon
Ends Today
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
$14 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best we've ever seen; most stores are charging $20 or more today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- read speeds up to 130MB/s
- Model: SDCZ430-128G-G46
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Orico 512GB Mini M.2 SSD
$97 $150
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on-page clip coupon and apply code "98ETA5XQ" to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Orico Direct US Store via Amazon.
Features
- up to 940MB/s transfer speeds
- aluminum alloy shell
- plug and play
Amazon · 1 day ago
Samsung EVO Select 128GB Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Pyle Bluetooth In-Wall Audio Control Receiver
$35
free shipping
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
Features
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Adorama · 4 days ago
Jamo S 807 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Speaker Pair
$169 $519
free shipping
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam
$90
free shipping
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
Features
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
Adorama · 1 wk ago
AmazFit Stratos Smartwatch
$145 $180
free shipping
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
