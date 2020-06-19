That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 170MB read & 90MB write speeds
Expires 6/19/2020
That's $13 under our mention from Black Friday week, and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Amazon and Adorama match this price.
- 170 MB/s max read speed
- 90 MB/s max write speed
- shockproof and waterproof
- Model: SDSDXXY-256G-ANCIN
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Newegg
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- data transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: TUSDX128GUHS03
That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for two such SD cards elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
That's a savings of $8 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
Save $12 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- In Pewter.
- includes fire bowl, Mexican beach pebble, cork base pad, and 3 cans of feul
- up to 3 hours of burn time
- 3,000 BTU
- 7" flame
- Model: OD-TT-WAVE-PTR-03
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
- 4K video and 12 MP photos
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- voice control
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video have it for about the same.
- up to 500mb/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
You'd pay over $40 with most stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- It can be ordered now but will not ship till June 2.
- Newegg charges the same.
