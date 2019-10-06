Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's the lowest price we've seen. (It's also tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal today by $4). Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
That's $6 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $36.) Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Although matched elsewhere, that's still $450 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, although we saw this for a buck less in May. Buy Now at Amazon
