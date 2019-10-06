New
eBay · 1 hr ago
SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
$350 $440
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • Read speed of up to 160 MB/s
  • Write speed of up to 90 MB/s
  • Model: SDSQXBZ-1T00-ANCMA
