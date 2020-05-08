Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 512GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter
$100 $230
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • maximum read speed 160 MB/s
  • maximum write speed 90 MB/s
  • Model: SDSQXA1-512G-AN6MA
