Today only, Best Buy offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our December mention, an all-time best, and $5 less than the lowest price we could find for the 500GB model. Buy Now
Features
- data transfer rates up to 600MB/sec.
- includes your choice of a Shutterfly 8x8" photo book or a $20 Shutterfly credit.
Details
Ends Today
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$75
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $87.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts its to $74.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD and the best deal for this model now by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon.
Features
- Read speeds up to 520MB/s
- Write speeds up to 450MB/s
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Inland 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" SATA 6Gbps SSD
$49
free shipping
Micro Center via Amazon offers the Inland Professional 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $48.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 550MB/s
- write speeds up to 490MB/s
Amazon · 2 wks ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
Best Buy · 56 mins ago
SanDisk and WD Storage
up to 62% off
pickup at Best Buy
Today only, Best Buy takes up to 62% off a selection of SanDisk and Western Digital SSDs, hard drives, flash drives and memory cards. (SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD pictured.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. With prices starting from $9.99, save on up to 16 items. Shop Now
Best Buy · 58 mins ago
Western Digital 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$160 $250
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Western Digital 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off list, and tied with a deal from April as the best we've seen. Buy Now
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$31 $100
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $30.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Buy Now
Features
- 20-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- auxiliary input
- Model: NS-CSPBTWP1
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
SanDisk 400GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 microSDXC Card
$46
free shipping
Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the SanDisk 400GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $57.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $46.39. With free shipping. that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $12.) Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
SanDisk 128GB Ultra micro SD Card
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
