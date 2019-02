Ending today, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the SanDisk 400GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $83.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to. With, that's $13 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $11.) It features transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.Note: This coupon can be used once per household. You must be signed in to use it.