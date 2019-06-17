New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
$46 $250
free shipping
Adorama via Rakuten offers the SanDisk 400GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $57.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $12.) Buy Now
Details
Comments
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
SanDisk 128GB Ultra micro SD Card
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter
$100 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 60MB/s
- Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 17 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Sign In or Register