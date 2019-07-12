New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$7 $12
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the SanDisk 32GB Cruzer USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $6.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That beats our mention from last August (which only shipped with orders of $25 or more) and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price with free Prime shipping; Office Depot & Office Max matches via in-store pickup
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
SanDisk 16GB Cruzer USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack
$15 $18
pickup at Walmart
SanDisk offers its SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack for $14.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- password protection and 128-bit file encryption
- Model: SDCZ60016GAW46T
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Jiahcn 128GB 3-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$15 $28
free shipping
JXSY via Amazon offers the Jiahcn 128GB 3-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive in Gold for $27.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "EIAEFJLI" to drop that to $15.39. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- USB, micro USB, and a Lightning connection
- Model: JX-USB3.0-128GB
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 day ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Amazon · 6 days ago
SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 micro SD Card w/ Adapter
$15 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
SanDisk 128GB Ultra micro SD Card
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Features
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
