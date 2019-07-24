Newegg offers the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $12 under our October mention and the best price we've seen (low today by a buck.) Buy Now
- transfer speeds up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDCZ73-256G-G46
Expires 7/24/2019
SanDisk offers its SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack for $14.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- password protection and 128-bit file encryption
- Model: SDCZ60016GAW46T
BuyDig offers the Lexar JumpDrive S57 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $14.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $15.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
- 3440x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort
- HDMI
- USB 3.0
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.06. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8.
Update: The price has increased to $20.29. Buy Now
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
