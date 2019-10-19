New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 240GB Plus SATA 6Gbps Internal SSD
$34
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Adorama charge the same price with free shipping.
  • read speeds up to 530MB/s
  • write speeds up to 440MB/s
  • Model: SDSSDA-240G-G26
  • Published 1 hr ago
