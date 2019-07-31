- Create an Account or Login
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.)
Update: The price has increased to $33.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Western Digital Blue 4TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $84.99. Coupon code "EMCTCWT25" drops it to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $5.) Deal ends August 1. Buy Now
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $339.99. Coupon code "KEY15" drop it to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
NeweggFlash offers the Fossil Men's Metal Navigator Sunglasses for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price is now $15.49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8.
Update: The price has increased to $20.29. Buy Now
SanDisk offers its SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack for $14.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
