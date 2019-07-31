New
SanDisk 240GB Plus SATA 6Gbps Internal SSD
$32
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.) Buy Now

Features
  • read speeds up to 530MB/s
  • write speeds up to 440MB/s
