B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 16GB microSDHC w/ Adapter, Card Reader
$4 $12
free shipping

We saw this price last month without the card reader. (It's a low today by $7.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • includes the SanDisk 16GB Ultra UHS-I microSDHC Memory Card with SD Adapter
  • Includes the Vidpro 4-in-1 USB 2.0 Card Reader
  • Expires 12/28/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
thatguy42
Shipping's only free with minimum $49 order, otherwise $3.99
13 min ago