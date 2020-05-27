New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 16GB Ultra CompactFlash Memory Card w/ USB 3.0 Dual-Slot Reader
$30 $60
free shipping

You'll pay $46 for both via Amazon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • card maximum read speed: 50 MB/s
  • card reader max read speed: 150 MB/s
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flash Memory Cards B&H Photo Video SanDisk
CompactFlash Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register