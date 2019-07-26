- Create an Account or Login
3c_Expert via Rakuten offers the SanDisk 128GB Cruzer Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $18.45 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $3.60 in Rakuten Points. Thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
SanDisk offers its SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack for $14.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Targus via Rakuten offers its Targus Strata II 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Burgundy for $13.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $10.80. Plus, you'll receive around $1.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $2 below our mention from May and $11 under what you'd pay from Targus directly. Deal ends July 25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price is now $15.49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8.
Update: The price has increased to $20.29. Buy Now
