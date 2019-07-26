New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 128GB Cruzer Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$18 w/ $4 in Rakuten Points $70
free shipping

3c_Expert via Rakuten offers the SanDisk 128GB Cruzer Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $18.45 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $3.60 in Rakuten Points. Thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

Features
  • read speeds of up to 100MB/s
  • backwards compatible with USB 2.0
  • includes lanyard
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
