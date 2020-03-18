Personalize your DealNews Experience
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage.
That's a savings of at least $6 or so, and a good way to see Bloodshot if you're curious but not "spending actual money" curious.
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people.
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive.
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent.
In response to Covid-19, Cambridge University Press makes available over 700 textbooks, a resource page for supporting teachers, as well as 80 books and journals related to coronavirus research for free.
