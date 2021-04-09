New
57 mins ago
Samuel Adams #ShotForSam Promotion
Get $7 via CashApp

Send the good folks at Samuel Adams proof of your Covid-19 vaccine series and they'll buy your first beer at your favorite watering hole. You'll get $7 via Cash App for your preferred Samuel Adams beverage. Enter via email, Twitter, or Instagram. Shop Now

Tips
  • Click here to get all the deets on entering.
Features
  • Promotion begins April 12.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/15/2021
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register