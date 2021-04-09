Send the good folks at Samuel Adams proof of your Covid-19 vaccine series and they'll buy your first beer at your favorite watering hole. You'll get $7 via Cash App for your preferred Samuel Adams beverage. Enter via email, Twitter, or Instagram. Shop Now
- Click here to get all the deets on entering.
- Promotion begins April 12.
-
Expires 5/15/2021
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $2 under our mention from January, the lowest price we could find by $14, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- includes a 9-oz. decanter and six 2-oz. shooters
Apply coupon code "GET5" to get the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Shipping varies by location. Select states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
- Insurance charges may also be automatically added in cart, and may increase by the quantity of items ordered.
It's $32 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 9.5" x 29.9" x 11.25"
- constructed of wood and metal
- designed to hold up to 6 wine bottles
- Model: V191111
Save on wine from France, Italy, California, and other vineyards from around the world. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Shipping costs and selection vary by ZIP; select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Avoid fighting the tourist crowds and see all the works of the masters up close and personal in this free viewing. Plus, for the first time ever, their entire collection is available to view due to a web design and collection database overhaul. That's a whopping 480,000 pieces for your viewing pleasure. Shop Now
- Pictured is Hyacinthe Collin de Vermont (1693-1761) by Alexander Roslin.
- For virtual tours, click here.
- tour the entirety of the Louvre's galleries
Sign In or Register