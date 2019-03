1200x1200 dpi resolution

21ppm printing

802.11n wireless

600x600 dpi copy resolution

150-sheet tray

Office Depot and OfficeMax offers the Samsung Xpress Wireless Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer , which also scans and copies, forwith. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $80. Features include: