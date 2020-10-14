Washers start at $599, and washer/dryer sets start at $1,438. The banner states up to 20% off, but there are discounts as high as 26% off in the sale (though the majority are discounted at 10% off). Shop Now at Samsung
That's $150 under our August mention, the best price we could find today by $249, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Costway via Amazon.
- 850-Watts
- stainless steel tub
- up to 10-lbs. large capacity
- Model: 23598-CYPE
Clip the 10% off on page coupon to save $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Magnetic Gray.
- top load
- 6 wash programs
- drain pump
- stainless steel inner tub
- Model: CLV16N2AMG
Bag strong savings in this sale, including up to $800 off the Frame TV, up to $650 off the new Galaxy Note20 5G via trade-in, or up to 20% off washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $350 max trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
Save from $100 to $700 off these seven models, with screen sizes ranging from 43" to 85". Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to 43% off 6 solid state drives. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
