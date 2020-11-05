Save up to $700 and bag Black Friday pricing early on a wide range of models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer in Champagne for $679. ($320 off.)
It's the best price we could find for the pair by $28. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Super Speed washing
- Active WaterJet
- SteamSanitize+
- sensor dry
- 12 preset drying cycles
That's a $15 drop from last week and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 5 cycles
- 3 water level choices
- auto shutoff
- LED display
- Model: BPWM09W
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
That's up to $700 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop a range of 4K and 8K models with Alexa compatibility. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q80T 50" 4K HDR Smart TV with Alexa for $847.99 ($150 off).
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
