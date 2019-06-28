New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Phone
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in several colors (Midnight Black pictured) for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $125 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen by far. (It's the best deal we could find now by $60.) Buy Now
Features
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • hybrid dual sim
  • Android 8.1 Oreo
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
GSM Android Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register