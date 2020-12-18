Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $32.99 (low by $4).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $4 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Waterproof, shock-proof, temperature-proof, magnet-proof, and X-ray-proof
- USB Type-A
- Model: MUF-128AB/AM
That's half of what you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "30UPVNAS" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by Didivo via Amazon.
- USB 3.1and USB Type-C
- read speeds up to 80Mbps
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "VQ3CF79S" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HenHot Direct via Amazon.
- read speeds of up to 80Mbps
- Lightning and USB 3.0 interfaces
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on internal and external hard drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 250GB 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD for $39.99 ($10 off).
Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Buy Now at Samsung
- Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Smasung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
Save on a selection of almost two dozen washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam (WF45R6100AC) in Champagne for $679 ($320 off).
Sign In or Register