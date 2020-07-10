New
Samsung The Terrace 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV + The Frame 43" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$4,000
Considering majority of retailers are charging list price or very close to it for both models, this is an excellent deal with 50% off the 55" TV. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Click "Buy Now" on the subsequent page.
  • Choose 55" as your size.
  • Under "Your Special Offers" add the 43" Frame for $500.
