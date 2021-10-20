Save up to $800 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $449.99 ($149 off)
- 43" for $799.99 ($200 off)
- 50" TV for $899.99 ($400 off)
- 55" TV for $999.99 ($500 off)
- 65" TV for $1,499.99 ($500 off)
- 75" TV for $2,199.99 ($800 off)
-
Published 6 hr ago
Verified 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
That's a savings of $1002 off list and an all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K)
- HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: XR75X90J
- UPC: 027242921894
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That is a savings of up to $900. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel in Full or Counter Depth at this price.
- large capacity ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in or flip-up adjustable shelves
- LED lighting
- CoolSelect Pantry full-width drawer w/ 3 temperature settings to chill or defrost food
- Model: RF28R6201SR/AA
Sign In or Register