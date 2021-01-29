New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
50% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of accessories like covers, pens, and docks. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Bookcover for $34.99 ($5 low).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 3 days ago
Licheers Tablet Stand
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 30% off on page coupon for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Leader Seller via Amazon.
Features
- weighted solid base
- adjustable height and angle
- compatible with 4" to 13" devices
- 360° rotation
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Uogic Active Digital Stylus Pen
from $17
free shipping
Save 40% when you apply coupon code "UOGICDEAL", and make this the lowest price we could find by $11. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PixelCrate via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with Apple iPad 2018 & 2020 (see site for full compatibility)
- up to 12-hours work time on 1-hour charge
- palm rejection technology
- Model: A580
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Universal Adjustable Aluminum Stand for Tablets and Phones
$10 $50
free shipping
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
Features
- Compatible with 4-10" smartphones and tablets
- 3mm aluminum construction
- Silicone table pads
Samsung · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Bookcover Keyboard
$115 $230
free shipping
Most sellers charge lsit price, which is double this. Buy Now at Samsung
Features
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung Monitor Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung Flash Memory Cards
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung USB Flash Drives
up to 56% off
free shipping
Tips
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Samsung · 1 day ago
USB Flash Drives at Samsung
up to 56% off
free shipping
