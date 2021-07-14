Samsung TV Plus Streaming Service: free

Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on hundreds of movies and film collections in this massive The Criterion Collection sale. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is 100 Years of Olympic Films for $277 ($123 off).
Available to Prime members who are new to Wondery+, this ad-free service gives access to a range of podcasts. (It's priced at $35 annually, so be sure to cancel your subscription if uninterested.) Shop Now at Amazon
- access to new episodes before everyone else
- ad-free shows
- exclusive shows and bonus episodes
Choose from 5 titles and save $24 each. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Ready Player One 4K UHD on Blu-ray for $17.99 ($7 low for a new copy).
Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99/mo. for Prime members, $9.99/mo. otherwise) and get 6 months of Disney+ for free. That's a savings of around $50. Shop Now at Amazon
- If you're a current or previous Music Unlimited subscriber, you'll instead get 3 months of Disney+ for free.
- At the end of this period, your Disney+ subscription will automatically renew unless canceled.
- This deal is burdened with glorious purpose.
Shop the Samsung site for deals on electronics, Android phones, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $600 off and the best deal we could find (albeit price-matched at lots of other stores). Buy Now at Samsung
- In Stainless Steel.
- 5 spill-proof shelves
- built-in water pitcher w/ flavor infusion option
- 2 crispers
- ice maker
- Model: RF28T5021SR/AA
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
It's $80 off the list price and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- reversible door
- removable drawers
- adjustable door bins and shelves
- child lock
- door alarm
- convertible zone can convert from freezer to fridge
- Model: RZ11M7074SA
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's a low by $1,001, although most charge $6,498. It's $550 below last week's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
