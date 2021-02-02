New
Samsung · 43 mins ago
Samsung T7 1TB SSD and Bar Plus USB 3.1 128GB Flash Drive Bundle
$172 $230
free shipping

That's a savings of $58. You'll pay at least $19 more elsewhere if purchased separately. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • fingerprint and password security
  • ttransfer speeds up to 300Mbps
