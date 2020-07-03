- Free Galaxy Buds when you purchase a select Galaxy Book or Chromebook
- Up to 40% off major kitchen appliances (plus an extra 10% off 4 or more)
- Up to 40% off washers and dryers
- Up to $1,000 off 8K QLED TVs
- Up to $700 off 4K QLED TVs
Pad your order slightly over $200, then stack coupon codes "34755" and "57188" at checkout to drop the price. Excluding padding, that's $9 less than our mention from last August, and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27R500FHNXZA
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
It's a savings of $20 and a great deal for a freehand writing experience for Windows 10. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- take notes, plan your day, draw a sketch, and more
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
In your next zoom call, dress like grouchy Carl from Up (you probably already are wearing the cosy knits indoors), get yourself a giant balloon and trusty doggo sidekick, and tell your fellow zoomies "You will always be my greatest adventure" for some friend / workmate brownie points. Shop Now
- Choose from Finding Nemo, Brave, A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Cars 3, Inside Out, Coco, Wall E, Brave, Up, Incredibles 2, Toy Story, Ratatouille, and The Good Dinosaur
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Shipping availability may vary based on ZIP.
That's an additional savings of up to $1,226 on top of already-discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
- The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.
That's a savings of $320 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes a free 30-day HBO Max trial.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
That's a savings of $131 off the list price (that's over 30% off!); plus, that's also you'd $21 under what you'd pay at most other retailers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Prism Crush White at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
