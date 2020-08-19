Enroll in Samsung's subscription service and save 30% off per year. With this subscription service you will receive an automatic replacement every 6 months. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on ranges, refrigerators, washers, and more. Brands include Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The banner advertises up to 30% off, but we found larger discounts on the website.
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
That's $5 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DBROTH via Amazon.
- Reduces emanating temperature by 5° to 10°F
- Power On/Off
- Cool mode & 2-speed fan
- Built-in indicator lights
- 5-hour cooling
- Covers up to 21 square foot
- Model: IVAEAC01
Save on a wide selection of appliances such as microwaves from $98, dishwashers from $347, washers/dryers from $398, ranges from $448, and refrigerators from $539. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Major appliance orders of $396 or more receive free delivery. (Most small appliances ship free with orders of $45 or more.)
Save on dishwashers, ovens, washing machines, furniture, and more. Shop Now at AppliancesConnection
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
