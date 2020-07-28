Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on men's and women's clothing, home and garden items, furniture, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- All clearance items are final sale. No returns or exchanges accepted.
Although the holiday may be over, you can still save on outdoor tools, appliances, grills, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's a savings of $780 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires new line activation and eligible unlimited plan. You will receive a bill credit of $26 per month for 30 months.
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" Infinity Flex AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor
- 12 MP rear-facing camera, 10 MP front-facing
- Android 10
- GSM
