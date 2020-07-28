New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Student & Educator Discount Program
Up to an extra 30% off
free shipping

Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register