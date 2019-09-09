Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with last week's mention, about $314 under what you'd pay for the set separately, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from last week and $246 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Comparable straws typically cost at least $1 or more. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Shop Now
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
It's $27 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention. Choose from six models overall, each in Black or White. Shop Now
Samsung takes an extra 10% off Samsung 4-Appliance Kitchen Packages. (The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.) Plus, these orders get free shipping. That's an additional savings of up to $1,105 on top of already discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now
