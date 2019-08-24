New
Samsung · 18 mins ago
Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle
$3,731 $6,096
free shipping

Samsung continues to offer its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, about $411 under what you'd pay for the set separately, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Home installation and old appliance haul-away are also available, for an additional fee.
Features
  • 2.1 cu. ft. Over The Range Microwave
  • Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
  • 5.9-cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range with True Convection in Stainless Steel
  • 28-cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Food Showcase in Stainless Steel
↑ less
Buy from Samsung
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Samsung Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register