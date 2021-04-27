That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Coupon code "AFFTIX18" drops it to $12 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ashford
- Available in Angels, Yankees, and Red Sox.
- quartz movement
- fabric strap
- water resistance to 100 feet
Save on about 170 men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Fossil
- It includes free engraving.
- Fossil Men's Lux Luther Three-Hand Smoke Stainless Steel Watch pictured for $60 ($89 off).
Shop hundreds of new and used styles, many of which are discounted by $1,000s. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various merchants via eBay.
Apply code "AFFTIX25" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ashford
- water resistant up to 100-ft.
- 41mm case
- Model: TW2R79900
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $47.49 (via "PICKCR5", refurb low by 18)
That's $90 under our December mention, the lowest price we've seen, and a the best we could find now by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
Sign In or Register