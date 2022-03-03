You can save up to a cool $1,350, but only if you keep that $1,350 in the fridge after you buy it. Otherwise, it's just a regular $1,350, which is still nice to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 27-Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator w/ External Water & Ice Dispenser for $1,899 ($800 off).
Apply coupon code "50ERYD" for a savings of $160. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Available in White or Black at this price.
- The 54-Qt. drops to $250 with the same code.
- The 37-Qt. + Cover drops to $205 with the same code.
- The 54-Qt. + Cover drops to $305 with the same code.
- aluminum case with detachable handle and drain plug
- USB charging port functions as portable power bank
- 6” wide refrigerated area
- LED touch control panel
- LED light
- Model: AS-BPR35
Apply coupon code "CPZ4DRW1K79B" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at VEVOR
- digital control panel
- removable internal basket
- detachable handle
- cup holder
- built-in LED light
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 0.9-cu. ft. freezer
- 2 shelves
- Model: NS-CF30SS9
Get a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB, or a 512GB phone for the price of 256GB, plus up to a $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22 Ultra smart phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires qualifying activation.
- Get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit with qualified models.
Shop and save up to $140 on 11" and 12.4" tablets. Prices start at $520 for the WiFi option (you must choose no trade-in to see this price). Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $150 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Shop savings on refrigerators, smartphones, TVs, ranges, vacuums, smartwatches, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Most of the deals can be found by clicking on the categories under the banner on the event page.
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.3-Cu. Ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range in Stainless Steel for $899 ($200 off).
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
