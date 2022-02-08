In January we saw discounts of up to $800, but are now finding deeper discounts. Notably is the Samsung Family Hub RF23M8570SG 22-cu. ft. 4-door counter depth refrigerator in Black Stainless for $2,959.20 (a savings of $1,740. You'll pay about $4,000 elsewhere). Shop Now at Samsung
It's $227 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- measures 23.74" x 66.93" x 29.45"
- leveling legs
- glass shelves
- canned beverage storage in door
- Model: GLR10TBEEFR
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 0.9-cu. ft. freezer
- 2 shelves
- Model: NS-CF30SS9
Cash in on the savings. Shop the newest offers and technology to make watching the Big Game a super event. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.
- Up to $300 off select soundbars and soundbar bundles.
- Up to $1,000 off select 4K QLED TVs.
- Up to $1,500 off The Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector.
- Pictured is the Samsung QN85A 55" 4K HDR Neo QLED 120Hz Smart TV for $1,099.99 ($500 off).
Shop and save up to $140 on 11" and 12.4" tablets. Prices start at $510 for the WiFi option (you must choose no trade-in to see this price). Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $150 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Deals start from $499.99 for these TVs, which range from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Samsung
- Quantum HDR
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
