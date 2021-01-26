Save on over 40 refrigerators in a variety of colors and styles. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 27-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,159.
Save on a selection of almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 20-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Black for $1,249 (low by $199).
Clip the $5 off on-page coupon to make it the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ICEPURE Store via Amazon.
- See product description for list of compatible models.
- claims to reduce 23 contaminants including pharmaceuticals, waterborne parasites, lead, mercury, and pesticides
- replaces model numbers UKF8001 and 4396395
- Model: RWF0900A
Apply coupon code "JJQTNFOK" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Palembang International Trade via Amazon.
- filter life of 6 months or 200 gallons
- compatible with several models from Whirlpool, Kenmore, KitchenAid, and more
- tested and certified by NSF International and IAPMO
Apply coupon code "refrigbj" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- temperature range -4°F to 50°F
- built-in LED light
- 3 level car battery protection
- measures 22.7" x 13" x 20.9"
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on a selection of 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
Save on four 8K models in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q800T 75" Smart 8K HDR UHD QLED TV for $3,299.99 ($1,700 off).
Most sellers charge lsit price, which is double this. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
It's $300 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available at this price in Black Stainless Steel.
- rotating spray jets
- AutoRelease door
- 3rd rack
- fingerprint resistant
- Model: DW80R7061UG
Preorder from Samsung and you'll get a $100 credit to put towards an in-cart offer of already-discounted headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- It should arrive in time for launch day (January 29).
- You'll also get a 4 month YouTube Premium subscription and a Samsung Galaxy Tag for free in-cart.
- If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Phone, you'll get $150 in credit; order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone and you'll get $200 in credit.
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- 8-core 2.84GHz CPU
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZKAXAA
