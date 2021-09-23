Save on a selection of ranges to update your kitchen. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.0-cu. ft Smart Freestanding Gas Range for $799 ($250 off list).
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $511 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Stainless Steel at this price.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "Our oven has been on the fritz for a while, but when the front glass came off and shattered, I started looking for a new range in earnest. This oven caught my eye because it has a built-in airfrying feature, which will allow me to get rid of my countertop one, and free up counter space".
- airfry mode
- quick preheat
- True Convection
- 5 smooth top elements
- 3rd oven heating element with fan
- Model: FGEH3047VF
Nearly 50 models are discounted, with deals starting from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.0-cu. ft. Smart Freestanding Gas Range for $799 ($250 off).
Most stores charge at least $19 more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- remote control
- 26,000 BTU
- LCD screen
- U-Burner chassis design
- Model: FDSR25
Save on a selection of washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Super Speed Washer, Steam Sanitize+ Dryer and Jet Bot Robot Vacuum package for $1,761.28 ($736 off).
These models are marked up to 20% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($800 off)
Save on phones, appliances, watches, and more. Plus, get an extra 10% off when you buy an eligible appliance and one or more products from another eligible category (phones, wearables, computing, or home entertainment). Shop Now at Samsung
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9" 1440x3088 AMOLED display
- 8-core CPU
- S-Pen support
- 8K recording
- 12GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Model: SM-N986UZKAXAA
That's around $85 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Sign In or Register