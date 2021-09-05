Samsung Ranges: Up to 33% off

Save on over 30 stoves with prices from $649. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 6-Cu. Ft. Smart Freestanding Gas Range for $849 ($200 off list).
-
Expires 9/15/2021
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Most stores charge at least $19 more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- remote control
- 26,000 BTU
- LCD screen
- U-Burner chassis design
- Model: FDSR25
Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 29-Cu. Ft. Smart Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator for $2,498.99 ($1,000 off).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
These models are marked up to 30% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($800 off)
Update your kitchen and save some cash on a name-brand refrigerator. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 23-cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator for $1,999 ($900 off).
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
That's $305 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unlocked unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
That's $65 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen in any condition. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $200 for this phone in refurb condition or from $250 new today.
Update: The price dropped to $129.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This device has a Pink/Green shade on the screen, but this doesn't affect the functionality of the device.
- A 90-day functionality warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
Sign In or Register