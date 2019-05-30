Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung RU8000 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,097.99. Plus, you'll get $285.22 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $285, although we saw it with $11 more in points two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • FreeSync (VRR) technology
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
  • HDMI, USB