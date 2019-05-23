Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung RU8000 48.5" 4K HDR QLED Flat Ultra HD Smart Television for $647.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $168.22 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten credit, that's a savings of $520 off list and the lowest price we could find by $168. Buy Now
Tips
  • This coupon can only be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet
  • Smart apps (Netflix, Hulu, etc.) with Bixby voice-activated app
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN49RU8000FXZA