Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsung RU8000 49" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$538 w/ $70 in Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung RU8000 48.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $537.99. Plus, you'll receive $69.81 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $44 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $130.) Buy Now
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • supports Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
