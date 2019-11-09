Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the $64.61 in Rakuten points, that's $36 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $65.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $70 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $70). Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $2.) Buy Now at Walmart
A low by $50 and the best price we've seen. (It was $24 more last month.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $370. Buy Now at Walmart
Choose from among 10 models from Toshiba and Insignia. Shop Now at Amazon
Save at least $200 on these 43" to 82" televisions. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of QLED 4K and 8K models. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on select Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs with prices from starting $898. Shop Now at Amazon
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay at another Focus Camera storefront, and tied with the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $162 under the lowest price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at Rakuten
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
As an upgrade with immediate activation, existing Verizon customers can save $600 and get the Galaxy Note9 at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
