Rakuten · 25 mins ago
Samsung RU8000 49" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$498 w/ $65 Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping

Thanks to the $64.61 in Rakuten points, that's $36 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $65.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • supports Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN49RU8000FXZA
