Rakuten · 27 mins ago
$418 $900
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung RU7100 54.6" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $478.07. Coupon code "XP60" drops that to $418.07. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $62, although most retailers charge around $500.) Buy Now
Tips
- You'll also receive $12.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN55RU7100
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$498 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $102 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Walmart · 3 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$690 $1,400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $689.94 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, and at least $506 less than most retailers charge today. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU7300
Walmart · 4 days ago
Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$328
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 22 hrs ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$146 $172
free shipping
All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $172. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $146.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw these for $7 less last week. Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Woot · 4 hrs ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Phone
$300
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Midnight Black for $299.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $30 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $25.) Buy Now
Tips
- 90-day Woot warranty applies
Features
- octa-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
- 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel cameras
- built-in intelligent S Pen
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 3 days ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Phone
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in several colors (Midnight Black pictured) for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $125 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen by far. (It's the best deal we could find now by $60.) Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- hybrid dual sim
- Android 8.1 Oreo
