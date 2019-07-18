Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,297.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $415.04 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $366 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $415. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Gear4less via eBay offers the Samsung Q60R 74.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,792.45 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay vendors, that's the lowest price we could find for this 2019 model by $330, although major retailers charge $2,198 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,787.45. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)
- 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN75Q60RAFXZA
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $229.99 with free shipping, That's $20 under last month's mention, $150 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi w/ Roku content streaming (Netflix, Youtube, Pandora, and more)
- USB and 3 HDMI
- Model: LC-50LBU591U
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
E ZEE Electronics via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $79.99 with free shipping. Plus, You'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $16 less than our mention from two weeks ago, the best we've seen, and a total savings of $36 today. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Ending today, Adorama via Rakuten offers this Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 16-Megapixel Mirrorless 4K Camera Bundle in Black for $497.99. Plus, you'll get $99.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $39 under last month's mention and $99 under the lowest price we could find for just the camera and lens elsewhere. Buy Now
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses
- Lowepro Format 160 II Camera Bag
- Corel Mac Photo Essentials Software Kit (includes AfterShot Pro 3, Painter Essentials 6, VideoStudio 2018, PaintShop Pro 2018)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card
- various filters and other accessories
- Model: DMC-GX85WK A
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
