Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Samsung Q8 Series 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,479 w/ $25 in Rakuten points $4,000
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $346, although most stores charge about $2,998. Buy Now

  • Sold by ANTonline via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "IEL300B" to get this price.
  • Includes $24.79 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
  • Smart TV apps with Bixby Voice
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Code "IEL300B"
  • Expires 9/9/2019
