Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Q8 Series 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,919 $2,198
free shipping

That's $560 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find now by $279. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Discovered by a Dealnews reader!
  • It's offered by Echo and Optics via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
  • Smart TV apps with Bixby Voice
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
75" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register